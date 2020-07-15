Fortune Quest Fantasy Light Novel Series Ends, Spinoffs Announced

The 11th volume of Mishio Fukazawa 's Shin Fortune Quest II light novel series shipped on July 10 as the final volume in the long-running Fortune Quest fantasy novel series. Fukazawa mentioned last December that the "second half" of the 10th volume would be the final volume of the series.

In addition, Fukazawa announced two spinoff stories for the series. The first one is titled Lonza Kishidan Monogatari (The Tale of the Lonza Knights), with the story set one year after the end of Fortune Quest . The second is titled Another Fortune Story . Fukazawa already wrote the first chapter, but will write future chapters irregularly based on story and character appearance suggestions from readers.

Ongoing for the past 30 years, the Fortune Quest series debuted in 1989. The series centers on Pastel, a young adventurer who goes on various quests with her colorful party members in search of adventure and fortune.

The first novel series had eight volumes from 1989 to 1993. The Shin Fortune Quest series ran for 20 volumes from 1994 to 2012. The Shin Fortune Quest II series began in 2013. Fukazawa has also written numerous spinoff novel volumes for the series.

The series inspired a manga adaptation by Natsumi Mukai , as well as a four-episode original video anime ( OVA ) in 1993, and a 26-episode television anime series in 1997.