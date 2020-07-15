Keiko Nishi Launches New Manga in November

The fall issue of Shogakukan 's Zōkan Flowers magazine revealed on Tuesday that Keiko Nishi will launch a new manga in the magazine's next issue on November 14.

Nishi released a one-shot manga titled "Kaki no Hanashi" (The Story of Persimmons, seen right) in the magazine on March 14. The one-shot follows a married couple who live in a high-rise apartment complex, and their neighbor who moves in.

JManga published two volumes of Nishi's four-volume series Kyudo Boys , about the romantic relationships of a group of high school boys, digitally in English before the the site ended service.

Nishi's Otoko no Isshō (A Man's Lifetime) manga received a live-action film adaptation in 2015. Her Otō-san, Chibi ga Inakunarimashita (Father, Chibi is Gone) manga inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in May 2019.