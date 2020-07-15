Publishers Comment on Amazon Kindle's Delisting of at Least 15 Light Novels, Manga

J-Novel Club president Sam Pinansky described to ANN on Tuesday his experiences with Amazon Kindle support regarding the delisting of some of its titles on Amazon Kindle. According to Pinansky, J-Novel Club attempted to get in touch with Amazon Kindle support after the delisting of some of its titles in early May and June, beginning with two volumes of How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord in early May. Despite sending multiple inquiries over the course of weeks, Pinansky stated that he received no detailed reason from Amazon regarding the delistings, with Amazon only saying that it reserved the right to determine what was considered appropriate on its platform.

According to Pinansky, Amazon Kindle support does not have the capability to communicate directly with the Kindle Content Review team, with inquiries requiring at least a week to process.

Meanwhile, Yen Press issued a statement to ANN on Wednesday regarding the delisting of some of its titles for digital purchase on Amazon Kindle, noting that Amazon determined that some Yen Press titles "did not fall within their global content guidelines." While Yen Press acknowledged that the delistings were Amazon 's prerogative, it nevertheless expressed disappointment, and added that other retailers still currently have the titles available.

J-Novel Club stated on Monday that it did not receive a notification of the delistings from Amazon , and were only made aware of it due to messages from users. In addition, J-Novel Club noted that those who have already purchased the books digitally will still be able to read and redownload them from their Amazon account. Pinansky noted in his correspondence with ANN on Tuesday that all of its currently delisted digital titles still have their physical book versions available for purchase on Amazon , and that the digital English version of some of the titles are still available on the Amazon .co.jp Japanese store for purchase.

The known list of titles currently delisted from Amazon , along with their publishers and current availability on Amazon .co.jp (if known) are as follows:

Dark Horse Comics has not yet issued a statement as of press time.

Source: Email correspondence