Takara Tomy Arts' 'Pretty Series' Franchise Teases Smartphone App on 10th Anniversary

CG concert airs this fall

The official YouTube channel for the Kiratto Pri☆Chan anime series began streaming a video commemorating the 10th anniversary of Takara Tomy Arts and syn Sophia 's Pretty Series franchise on Wednesday, and the end of the video teased a smartphone app for the franchise .

A special CG concert featuring the franchise 's main characters over the years will air this fall as part of the 10th anniversary.

Kiratto Pri☆Chan is the latest anime in the Pretty Series franchise , and the first anime season premiered in Japan in April 2018. The second season then premiered in April 2019. The show's third season premiered on April 5. The series resumed airing new episodes on July 5 after the anime had delayed new episodes from episode 107 onward in late April, out of consideration for public safety to forestall the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The anime has video uploading and streaming sites as a central focus, and once again the franchise has themes of singing, dancing, fashion, and friendship. The series started with two first-year middle school girls named Mirai Momoyama and Emo Moegi. The two aspiring idols decide to use the "Pri☆Chan System," a system used by famous people and companies to broadcast content. Like many girls starting their own channels and uploading content, the pair decide to become their own producers, starting their own channel in an attempt to become Pri☆Chan idols.

The Pretty Series began with syn Sophia 's Pretty Rhythm : Mini Skirt arcade game in 2010. The game inspired four television anime series, as well as five anime films and the spinoff King of Prism franchise . The sequel game PriPara ( Prism Paradise ) launched in 2014 and inspired four television anime series and four anime films.