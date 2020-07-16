Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition Launches on August 20

Trailer streamed for iOS/Android release

Spike Chunsoft announced on Thursday that it will launch its Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition game in Japan on iOS and Android devices on August 20. The company began streaming a release date announcement trailer:

Spike Chunsoft released Danganronpa : Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition, the first game in the trilogy, for smartphones on May 21. The company will also release the Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony game for smartphones.

The smartphone versions of the game include a revised interface with touchscreen play, an event gallery, a facial expression and voice gallery, and a settings materials gallery. The three games have the new subtitle "Anniversary Edition."

Spike Chunsoft had teased on April 10 that 2020 would be a "Year of Danganronpa ," since this year celebrates the 10-year anniversary of the first game in the franchise .

NIS America released Danganronpa 1•2 Reload for PS4 in March 2014 in North America and Europe. Spike Chunsoft released the collection in Japan for PlayStation Vita in October 2013, after first releasing both games for PlayStation Portable. NIS America released Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony for PS4, PS Vita, and PC in September 2017. Spike Chunsoft released the game in Japan for PS4 and PS Vita in January 2017. NIS America then released a Danganronpa Trilogy collection for PlayStation 4 in March 2019.

The franchise has sold 3.5 million copies globally, and also includes a manga series, three television anime series, an anime special, and an OVA .