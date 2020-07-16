Yoshiki Tonogai's 3rd Dead Company Manga Volume Listed as Final Volume

Amazon is listing the third compiled book volume of Yoshiki Tonogai 's Dead Company manga as the final volume. The volume will ship on September 24.

The manga centers on Ryōsuke Miyauchi, a person who survived a real-life battle royale game three years ago, and has lived an empty life since then. One day, he decides to put his unique experience into a game, and gets into EDC, a major game developer company.

Tonogai launched the manga on Gentosha 's Comic Boost manga website in March 2019. Gentosha shipped the manga's second volume on February 25.

Tonogai's Doubt manga ran in Square Enix 's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine from 2007-2009 and Yen Press published the series in English. After finishing Doubt , Tonogai launched another psychological horror manga, Judge , in the same magazine from 2010-2012. Yen Press also published that series in English. A live-action version of Judge opened in Japan in 2013. Tonogai then launched the Secret manga in Monthly Shonen Gangan in 2013, and ended it in 2015. Yen Press released the series digitally and in print.

Source: Amazon