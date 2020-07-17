Ashita no Joe's Tetsuya Chiba to Publish Akudama Manga About COVID-19 in Morning Magazine

Creator's 1st appearance in magazine in 37 years

This year's 33rd issue of Kodansha 's Morning magazine revealed on Thursday that manga creator Tetsuya Chiba will publish his Akudama manga in the magazine's next issue on July 22. Chiba last published a manga in Morning 37 years ago when he serialized Otoko-tachi from 1982 to 1983.

Chiba has been posting the Akudama manga on his MANGA Day to Day Twitter account. The manga centers on everyday life in the midst of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Chiba is perhaps best known for his Ashita no Joe ( Tomorrow's Joe ) boxing manga, which ran from 1968 to 1973, and has remained a mainstay in Japanese popular culture for decades. The manga has inspired two television anime in 1970 and 1980, as well as two anime films in 1980 and 1981. Most recently, the manga's story was re-imagined in a new sci-fi setting with new characters in 2018's Megalobox anime, which credits the original manga as its origin.

Chiba's Kaze no Yō ni manga inspired a 2016 anime film.