Hypnosis Mic -Before the Battle- The Dirty Dawg Manga Ends

Franchise gets new manga by Rui Karasuzuki next year

The August issue of Kodansha 's Shonen Magazine Edge published the final chapter of Yūichirō Momose and Rui Karasuzuki Hypnosis Mic: Before the Battle - The Dirty Dawg manga on Friday . Karasuzuki will launch a new manga for the franchise in Shonen Magazine Edge next year.

The manga reached the climax of its "main story" last month.

The manga debuted in Shonen Magazine Edge in December 2018. The issue that debuted the manga also featured it on the cover, and the issue sold out when it hit store shelves. Kodansha published the manga's third compiled book volume on April 17.

The Hypnosis Mic rap-themed project features voice actors who rap in the personas of original characters, and it launched in September 2017. The group earned the top spot as the most popular voice actor Twitter account in Japan for 2018. The project includes multiple manga tie-ins, a mobile game, stage plays, and live events.

The franchise is also inspiring the television anime Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima . The anime was originally slated to premiere in July, but was delayed to October due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).