News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 6-12
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2020 debuts at #1 & #2, Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris at #3
Japan's Game Ranking: July 6-12
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2020
|Konami
|July 9
|94,876
|94,876
|2
|PS4
|eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2020
|Konami
|July 9
|91,547
|91,547
|3
|PS4
|Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|July 9
|73,331
|73,331
|4
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20
|56,160
|5,114,386
|5
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|44,261
|1,137,060
|6
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5
|20,094
|215,305
|7
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|10,878
|3,025,958
|8
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|7,857
|3,654,961
|9
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|7,450
|3,486,199
|10
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|6,900
|3,751,780
|11
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|5,967
|1,438,672
|12
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|5,331
|1,486,459
|13
|PS4
|The Last of Us Part II
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|June 19
|4,223
|218,191
|14
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|3,124
|1,609,787
|15
|NSw
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|Nintendo
|January 11, 2019
|2,863
|862,423
|16
|NSw
|Super Mario Maker 2
|Nintendo
|June 28, 2019
|2,860
|936,280
|17
|PS4
|The Last of Us Remastered (PlayStation Hits)
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|June 28, 2018
|2,733
|107,068
|18
|NSw
|Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training
|Nintendo
|December 27, 2018
|2,701
|259,110
|19
|NSw
|Xenoblade: Definitive Edition
|Nintendo
|May 29
|2,327
|128,989
|20
|NSw
|Luigi's Mansion 3
|Nintendo
|October 31, 2019
|2,235
|662,696
Source: Famitsu