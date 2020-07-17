News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 6-12

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2020 debuts at #1 & #2, Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris at #3

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2020 Konami July 9 94,876 94,876
2 PS4 eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2020 Konami July 9 91,547 91,547
3 PS4 Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris Bandai Namco Entertainment July 9 73,331 73,331
4 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20 56,160 5,114,386
5 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 44,261 1,137,060
6 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5 20,094 215,305
7 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 10,878 3,025,958
8 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 7,857 3,654,961
9 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 7,450 3,486,199
10 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 6,900 3,751,780
11 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 5,967 1,438,672
12 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 5,331 1,486,459
13 PS4 The Last of Us Part II Sony Interactive Entertainment June 19 4,223 218,191
14 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 3,124 1,609,787
15 NSw New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo January 11, 2019 2,863 862,423
16 NSw Super Mario Maker 2 Nintendo June 28, 2019 2,860 936,280
17 PS4 The Last of Us Remastered (PlayStation Hits) Sony Interactive Entertainment June 28, 2018 2,733 107,068
18 NSw Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training Nintendo December 27, 2018 2,701 259,110
19 NSw Xenoblade: Definitive Edition Nintendo May 29 2,327 128,989
20 NSw Luigi's Mansion 3 Nintendo October 31, 2019 2,235 662,696

Source: Famitsu

