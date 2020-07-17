Kandagawa Jet Girls Game's Trailer Reveals August 25 Release

Game's physical limited edition includes soundtrack, art book

XSEED Games announced on Friday that it will release Honey∞Parade Games' Kandagawa Jet Girls game in North America for the PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam on August 25. The company began streaming an announcement trailer.

The game will also get a physical day-one “Racing Hearts” edition that will include a two-disc soundtrack CD, softcover 60-page art book, and box with exclusive art by character designer Hanaharu Naruko.

The game's Western version will include Ryōbi and Ryōna from the Senran Kagura franchise as playable characters. The game will offer Yumi and Asuka from Senran Kagura as DLC characters after the game's launch.

The game shipped for PS4 in Japan on January 16. The game features girls in teams of two on jet skis. There are Jetter (jet ski driver) and Shooter modes, as well as race battles.

The game is part of the Kandagawa Jet Girls multimedia project.

The project centers on girls who compete in jet ski races. Senran Kagura producer Kenichirō Takaki worked on the game for the project at Honey∞Parade Games. Naruko (Gargantia on the Verdurous Planet, A.I.C.O. -Incarnation-) is the character designer.

Yū Sasahara and Riko Kohara, the voice actresses for Rin Namiki and Misa Aoi, respectively, performed the theme song "Kyōkaisen Girls" (Boundary Line Girls).

The project also has a television anime that premiered on October 8 and ran for 12 episodes. Hiraku Kaneko (Tsuredure Children, The Qwaser of Stigmata) directed the series at TNK (High School DxD, Doreiku The Animation). Go Zappa (Nekopara, Beatless) was in charge of series composition. Tsutomu Miyazawa (Samurai Girls, Soul Buster) designed the characters based on original designs by Naruko . Sentai Filmworks licensed the television anime.

Source: Press release