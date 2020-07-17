Nuko Nekomata's Ano Oni Kyōshi ga Boku no Ane ni Narundesuka? Novel Gets Manga

Hinahime launches manga about about strict teacher becoming protagonist's older sister on August 17

The August issue of Kodansha 's Shonen Magazine Edge revealed on Friday that Hinahime will launch a manga adaptation of Nuko Nekomata and Heiro 's Ano Oni Kyōshi ga Boku no Ane ni Narundesuka? (That Demonic Teacher Will Be My Sister?) light novel in the magazine's next issue on August 17.

The novel centers on a boy who is initially overjoyed at the news of him having an older sister due to his father remarrying to a woman who has a daughter, until he finds out that his new sister is actually his school's strict PE teacher, Shina. With his father going off to live with his new wife, the boy will live with alone with his new sister. In their new life together, the boy finds out that Shina at work is completely different from Shina at home: clumsy, scared of insects, and kind.

Nekomata published the novel with illustrations by Heiro on January 6.

SolPress publishes Nekomata and teffish's Why Shouldn't a Detestable Demon Lord Fall in Love?! novel series. The fourth volume of the series shipped in Japan last December. SolPress shipped the second volume on May 1, and will ship the third volume on July 20.

Heiro illustrates Yusaku Sakaishi 's The Holy Knight’s Dark Road ( Seinaru Kishi no Ankokudō ) novels. J-Novel Club publishes the novels in English.