Zombie Land Saga Play Rescheduled for September

Play delayed from March due to COVID-19

The official website for Zombie Land Saga Stage de Do-n!, the stage play inspired by the Zombie Land Saga anime series, revealed on Friday that the play is rescheduled for September 5-6. The play will have four performances at Sōgetsu Hall in Tokyo.

The website announced on February 21 that the stage play scheduled for March was canceled. The play was originally scheduled to run from March 11-14 at Sōgetsu Hall in Tokyo with seven performances.

The cast includes: (from left to right in image above, starting with top row)

Sakiho Motonishi as Sakura Minamoto

as Sakura Minamoto Yuriya Suzuki as Saki Nikaidō

Rie Matsuoka as Ai Mizuno

Yūna Kitahara as Junko Konno

Mioka Sakamoto as Yūgiri

Rin Takanashi as Lily Hoshikawa

as Lily Hoshikawa Asami Morita as Tae Yamada

Noriyuki Ohashi as Kōtarō Tatsumi

MAPPA , Avex Pictures , and Cygames ' Zombie Land Saga anime premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the 12-episode series as it aired, and Funimation streamed an English dub.

The anime follows Sakura Minamoto, who dreams of being an idol, but is hit by a car and wakes up as a zombie. A man named Kōtarō Tatsumi appears and tells her he's recruiting her into an idol group made up of zombies, dead girls he has "recruited" from several eras of Japanese history.

The anime is getting a sequel project titled Zombie Land Saga Revenge .