Kamen Rider Zero-One Series Gets Spinoff Net Anime Shorts

Toei Tokusatsu Fan Club debuts Everyone's Daily Life shorts for subscribers on Thursday

The Toei Tokusatsu Fan Club announced on Sunday that the live-action television series Kamen Rider Zero-One is inspiring a spinoff net short anime, Kamen Rider Zero-One Short Anime Everyone's Daily Life. The club's subscribers can watch the first episode starting on July 23 at 12:00 p.m.





The trailer above previews the first anime episode, in which the artificial intelligence "Is" guides the protagonist Aruto around the Hiden Intelligence Building. Tete Inoue wrote the script, and the episode's visual features not just Is and Aruto, but also Isamu, Yua, Gai, and MetsubouJinrai.net members.

The digital book corner of the club's app will also post Kōtarō Yūki's manga adaptation of Toei's Series Kaijū-Ku (Series Kaiju Area) project in the near future.

Kamen Rider Zero-One premiered on September 1 as the first Kamen Rider television series in Japan's Reiwa era.

Mashin Sentai Kiramager, the 44th and most recent series in Toei's long-running live-action Super Sentai franchise, is also inspiring a spinoff net short anime called Mashin Mukashi-Banashi Gekijō (Mashin Folk Tale Theater). (Kamen Rider Zero-One and Kiramager air on Sundays at 9:00 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., respectively.)

Both Kamen Rider Zero-One and Kiramager had delayed new episodes on May 17 due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on their filming schedules. Mashin Sentai Kiramager star Rio Komiya was diagnosed with COVID-19 in late March, but was released from the hospital on April 9. Toei closed its studio on March 31 for disinfection following Komiya's diagnosis, and both series resumed filming on June 1 with new safety guidelines. Both series have since resumed airing new episodes on June 21.

Toei has delayed the opening of its double-feature films Gekijō-ban Kamen Rider Zero-One/Mashin Sentai Kiramager the Movie (pictured right) due to the spread of COVID-19. The films were previously slated to open on July 23.

Sources: Toei Tokusatsu Fan Club, Comic Natalie