Yo-kai Gakuen Y Wai Wai Gakuen Seikatsu Game's 2nd Promo Video Streamed

Game launches on Switch in Japan on August 13, on PS4 "soon"

Level-5 began streaming on Thursday the second promotional video for Yo-kai Gakuen Y Wai Wai Gakuen Seikatsu (Yo-Kai Academy Y: Lively Academy Life), the new game in the Yo-Kai Watch franchise.

The game will launch digitally for Nintendo Switch in Japan on August 13. The game will also launch on PlayStation 4 digitally "soon."

In the "school life RPG," players will enroll at Yo-kai Gakuen Y and transform into a "Yo-kai Hero." Characters will use the "YSP Watch" (Yo-kai Special Power) to transform and fight against vengeful ghosts.

The game is inspired by Yo-kai Gakuen Y ~N to no Sōgū~ (Yo-Kai Academy Y: An Encounter With N), the new Yo-kai Watch anime series. The anime series premiered last December and is airing on Fridays at 6:25 p.m. on TV Tokyo and its affiliates. The Eiga Yōkai Watch Jam: Yo-kai Gakuen Y - Neko wa Hero ni Nareru ka anime film opened in Japan in December 2019.

The television anime centers on protagonist Jinpei Jiba, who can transform into yo-kai hero Benimaru Kengō. The series is set in the same high school academy setting as Eiga Yōkai Watch Jam: Yo-kai Gakuen Y - Neko wa Hero ni Nareru ka (Yo-kai Watch Jam the Movie: Yo-Kai Academy Y - Can a Cat be a Hero?), the sixth film in the series, and continues the film's story. The series also introduces new characters and items.

Source: Level-5's YouTube channel