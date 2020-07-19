Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma Anime's 5th Season Casts Yuka Iguchi, Junya Enoki

Characters to appear in 4th episode

This year's 33rd and 34th issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed two more cast members on Monday for Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma: The Fifth Plate , the fifth season of the Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma anime.

The new cast includes:

Yuka Iguchi as Lanterby

Junya Enoki as Tommy Revolver

The characters will appear in the fourth episode, which starts "The Blue" competition in the show.

The anime premiered on April 10, but had had delayed new episodes in mid-April due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The season restarted its broadcast from episode 1 on July 3. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs.

nano.RIPE (ending themes for Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma anime's second through fourth seasons) is performing the opening theme song "Last Chapter," and voice actress and singer Mai Fuchigami (Planet With, Outbreak Company) is performing the ending theme song "Crossing Road."

The fifth season is titled Shokugeki no Soma: Gō no Sara (Strong Plate, a pun on "Go" meaning "five") in Japanese.

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma The Fourth Plate ( Shokugeki no Soma: Shin no Sara ), the fourth anime season based on Yūto Tsukuda and Shun Saeki's manga, premiered on October 11, and had 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. Yoshitomo Yonetani returned to direct the anime at J.C. Staff. Shogo Yasukawa also returned to oversee the series scripts, and Tomoyuki Shitaya returned as character designer.

Source: Weekly Shonen Jump issue 33/34