2020 Toei Manga Matsuri Omnibus Film's Clip Previews Butt Detective Segment

Omnibus film opens on August 14 after COVID-19 delay

Toei began streaming a clip from the Butt Detective ( Oshiri Tantei ) segment of the new installment of the Toei Manga Matsuri omnibus film series revival on Saturday. The clip shows Pantan avoiding traps, and then being rescued by Oshiri Dandy.

The omnibus film will open on August 14. Toei had planned to open the film on April 24, but delayed the film due to government declarations against the outbreak of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The omnibus includes the second film for the Butt Detective ( Oshiri Tantei ) anime titled Oshiri Tantei: Tentō Mushi Iseki no Nazo. Another segment is Kamen Rider Den-O: Pretty Den-O Tōjō! (Masked Rider Den-O: Pretty Den-O Appears!), the Kamen Rider Den-O franchise's first film in 10 years. The other segments are Fushigi Dagashiya Zenitendō: Tsuritai Yaki and Recycle Zoo: Mamore! Mokuyōbi wa Shigen Gomi no Hi .

Last year's installment of the omnibus film series was the first new one in 29 years. That installment opened in Japan last April. Like this year's installment, last year's also featured Butt Detective and the Recycle Zoo cardboard-animated series. The April 2019 screening also showcased the Bakutsuri Bar Hunter and Uchi no 3 Shimai anime.

Toei screened the Toei Manga Matsuri film series from 1969 through 1990 during long break periods such as the summer or winter break to advertise its properties for children. The films not only featured anime, but also live-action properties and other genres. The omnibus films have screened anime shorts such as Mazinger Z Vs. Devilman, as well as shorts for Dr. Slump, Kinnikuman, and Captain Tsubasa. The film series has also screened Captain Harlock: Mystery of the Arcadia, the first Dragon Ball film (Dragon Ball Movie 1: Curse of the Blood Rubies), and even screened Disney films such as 101 Dalmatians and Snow White .

Sources: Toei Manga Matsuri's website, Comic Natalie