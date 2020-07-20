Saint Seiya Lost Canvas, Episode.G: Reqiuem Manga Get Side Story Chapters

Both side chapters debut on August 19

The September issue of Akita Shoten's Champion Red magazine announced on Saturday that it will publish a special chapter for both Shiori Teshirogi's Saint Seiya: The Lost Canvas - Meiō Shinwa manga and Megumi Okada's Saint Seiya Episode.G: Requiem manga in the magazine's next issue on August 19.

Teshirogi's Saint Seiya: The Lost Canvas - Meiō Shinwa is a spinoff of Masami Kurumada's Saint Seiya manga, and it ran from 2006 to 2011. The manga was set two and a half centuries before the first Saint Seiya storyline. The series focuses on the friendship of Tenma and Alone — the previous incarnations of the characters Pegasus Seiya and Hades who would become mortal enemies in the original Saint Seiya. Saint Seiya: The Lost Canvas - Meiō Shinwa inspired two original video anime (OVAs) that Discotek released on DVD in 2015. The OVAs are also streaming on Crunchyroll. Teshirogi drew a special chapter for the manga on April 17.

Teshirogi launched another spinoff manga titled Saint Seiya: The Lost Canvas - Meiō Shinwa Gaiden in May 2011 in Akita Shoten's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine. The manga ended in March 2016. Akita Shoten shipped the 16th and final compiled book volume in June 2016.

Saint Seiya Episode.G: Requiem is the final arc of Okada's Saint Seiya Episode.G manga. The arc launched on January 28. Okada ( Shadow Skill ) launched the 20-volume Saint Seiya Episode.G , a prequel of Kurumada's original mythological fantasy manga, in Champion RED in 2003. Okada launched an accompanying manga titled Saint Seiya Episode.G: Assassin in April 2014.

