Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin Game Launches for PS4, Switch, PC in November

Trailer previews launch in N. America, Europe, Australia on November 10; in Japan on November 12

XSEED Games announced on Monday that game developer Edelweiss' side-scrolling action platformer game Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin ( Tensui no Sakuna Hime ) will launch for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC in North America on November 10. Marvelous Europe also revealed that it will release the game in Europe and Australia on November 20.

Marvelous streamed a trailer during the Japanese version of the Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase livestream on Monday. The video reveals that the game will debut on November 12 in Japan.

The game is getting a physical edition for the PS4 and Switch. The game will have a standard edition and a special "Divine Edition," the latter of which includes a custom outer box with exclusive artwork, an artbook with over 130 pages of illustrations and concept art, the original soundtrack with 42 songs on 3 CDs, and a Japanese "omamori" charm "to bring owners good luck in combat and farming."

XSEED Games describes the story as follows:

Players take on the role of Sakuna, a proud yet lonely harvest goddess who is banished to a dangerous island with a group of outcast humans. Sakuna tames the island by defeating demons using farm tools as weapons while chaining attacks with her “celestial scarf,” a magical item that allows her to grapple distant enemies and platforms.

In the game, the player will learn to grow, harvest, and cultivate rice and other craft weapons. Players will also hone their battle skills and fight enemies.

The game was delayed from its original winter 2019 release date.

