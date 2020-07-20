Shin Megami Tensei V Switch Game Launches Worldwide in 2021

Trailer previews Atlus game revealed in 2017

The Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase livestream revealed on Monday that Atlus' Shin Megami Tensei V game will launch for the Nintendo Switch worldwide in 2021. The livestream revealed a new trailer for the game.

Nintendo revealed in January 2017 that Atlus was developing a game for the Nintendo Switch. Atlus USA confirmed in November 2017 that the game will get a releasee in the West. The game is part of the Shin Megami Tensei franchise's 25th anniversary project, and it will use Unreal Engine 4.

The 25th anniversary project also includes Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux , the Nintendo 3DS remake of its Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Nintendo DS game, which shipped in Japan in October 2017. The game shipped in the West in May 2018. Atlus released the related "fake" Shin Megami Tensei: Synchronicity Prologue game as a free download for PC in October 2017.

Sources: Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase livestream, Nintendo's YouTube channel