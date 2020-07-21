Crunchyroll Releases Goblin Slayer: Goblin's Crown Theatrical Anime on July 28

Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it will host a digital event for its launch of the Goblin Slayer: Goblin's Crown theatrical anime episode on July 28. Crunchyroll will be giving away a free digital poster signed by the director Takaharu Ozaki to eligible subscribers who stream the film before August 11. The anime will be available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and Central and South America.

The anime opened in theaters in Japan on February 1. The anime's Blu-ray Disc and DVD will ship in Japan on July 29.

Crunchyroll describes the film:

“Please find any information on the Noble Fencer that disappeared after leaving to slay some goblins.”

Goblin Slayer and his party head up to the snowy mountains in the north after receiving that request from the Sword Maiden. A small village gets attacked, they encounter a mysterious chapel, and something about how these goblins are acting bothers the Goblin slayer.

“I'm going to take back everything that I've lost!”

In order to save the captured Noble Fencer, the Goblin Slayer and his party head to an ancient fortress covered in snow to face off with a powerful foe and a horde of goblins!

Sumire Uesaka joined the anime's cast as the Noble Fencer.

The television anime series premiered in Japan in October 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the series with subtitles as it aired. Funimation also streamed the series with an English dub. The 12th and final episode of the series had ended with a message stating, "Goblin Slayer will return."

Yen Press has licensed both Kumo Kagyu 's Goblin Slayer! novels and Kōsuke Kurose 's manga adaptation.

SB Creative published the first volume of Kumo Kagyu 's Goblin Slayer! dark fantasy novel series in February 2016, and Kōsuke Kurose ( The [email protected] Neue Green for Dearly Stars ) launched an ongoing manga adaptation in Big Gangan in May 2016. The novels have inspired spinoff novels and manga series.