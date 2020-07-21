Shueisha Launches Program to Incubate New Manga Industry Proposals by Startups

Program offers funds to assist in implementing business initiatives

Shueisha's new business development department and the editorial department of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine announced on Tuesday that they have launched the "Shueisha Startup Accelerator Program: Manga Tech 2020." The program seeks idea submissions from those who want to "change the future of manga," "accelerate the evolution of manga," and "update the manga industry."

The program seeks new business proposals from startup companies and individuals for the manga, character licensing, and publishing industries. The program is accepting ideas until September 30, with screening of submissions taking place from late October to late November. The winning submission will receive 1 million yen (about US$9,300) to assist in implementing the proposal, while first and second runner-ups will receive 500,000 yen (about US$4,600) and 100,000 yen (about US$930), respectively.

Source: The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web