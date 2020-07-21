Strike Witches: Road to Berlin TV Anime Reveals Theme Song Artists, New Visual

Yoko Ishida, 501st Joint Fighter Wing voice actresses return for October anime

The official website for the World Witches franchise announced the theme song artists for the Dai-501 Tōgō Sentō Kōkū-dan Strike Witches: Road to Berlin (501st Joint Fighter Wing Strike Witches: Road to Berlin) television anime series on Tuesday. Yoko Ishida is returning to sing the opening theme song "Yūki no Tsubasa" (Wings of Courage), while the voice actress unit Dai-501 Tōgō Sentō Kōkū-dan (501st Joint Fighter Wing) sings the ending theme song "Kimi no Tsubasa ni Akogarete" (Yearning for Your Wings). The website also presented a new key visual as well as character designs, character profiles, and a story introduction.

The anime will star:

Misato Fukuen as Yoshika Miyafuji

Saori Seto as Mio Sakamoto

Kaori Nazuka as Lynette Bishop

Miyuki Sawashiro as Perrine-H. Clostermann

Rie Tanaka as Minna-Dietlinde Wilcke

Mie Sonozaki as Gertrud Barkhorn

Sakura Nogawa as Erica Hartmann

Chiwa Saito as Francesca Lucchini

Ami Koshimizu as Charlotte E Yeager

Mai Kadowaki as Sanya V. Litvyak

Ayuru Ōhashi as Eila Ilmatar Juutilainen

Humikane Shimada and Projekt Kagonish are credited with the original work of Strike Witches: Road to Berlin . Shimada is also credited with the original character designs. Kazuhiro Takamura is returning to direct the series at david production, and is also adapting Shimada's character designs for animation. Striker Unit is handling the series composition, and Tatsuhiko Urata (Strike Witches and Strike Witches 2 scriptwriter) is credited as the chief writer.

Additional staff members include:

Writers: Takashi Aoshima, Toshihiko Tsukiji

World-Building Setting, Military Research: Takaaki Suzuki

Series Literature: Shinya Murakami

Neuroi Design: Naohiro Washio

Music: Seikou Nagaoka

Music Production: Nippon Columbia

Sound Director: Tomohiro Yoshida

Sound Effects: Mutsuhiro Nishimura

Sound Production: Magic Capsule

Producer: Takashi Tachizaki

The anime will premiere in October.

The overall franchise's story centers on an alien invasion by beings known as the Neuroi. The only way to damage and ultimately defeat them lies in Witches, girls who possess magical powers and are capable of wielding Striker Units that enhance their abilities and allow them to maneuver in the air. The characters in the franchise are often based on real-life aerial aces from various nationalities.

The series is based on illustrator Humikane Shimada's mecha-girl illustrations, and Shimada is credited as the original creator and character designer for the franchise. The mixed-media franchise began with a manga in 2005, and a light novel series in 2006, both of which focus on different characters from the eventual Strike Witches anime. The anime premiered in 2008, and it spawned a sequel, a film, and an OVA series. The franchise also spawned the Brave Witches anime in October 2016, as well as numerous spinoff manga, novels, and games.

The separate Renmei Kūgun Kōkū Mahō Ongakutai Luminous Witches anime and World Witches Take Off! anime will premiere in 2021.

Source: World Witches franchise's official website, Mantan Web