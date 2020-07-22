Actor Ryūsei Yokohama Tests Positive for COVID-19

Yokohama currently hospitalized, undergoing treatment

Stardust Promotion announced on Wednesday that actor Ryūsei Yokohama has tested positive for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). According to the announcement, Yokohama felt fatigued and feverish after a rehearsal for a stage production on Monday, and went to have a checkup. While his PCR test results have not yet returned, an antibody test indicated that he had COVID-19.

Following medical advice, Yokohama is currently hospitalized and undergoing treatment.

Yokohama has performed roles in such shows as Ressha Sentai ToQger , Kamen Rider Fourze , and the live-action adaptations of LDK , Anitomo , Cheer Boys!! , and Inakunare, Gunjō .

Source: NHK via Hachima Kikō