News
Actor Ryūsei Yokohama Tests Positive for COVID-19
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Yokohama currently hospitalized, undergoing treatment
Stardust Promotion announced on Wednesday that actor Ryūsei Yokohama has tested positive for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). According to the announcement, Yokohama felt fatigued and feverish after a rehearsal for a stage production on Monday, and went to have a checkup. While his PCR test results have not yet returned, an antibody test indicated that he had COVID-19.
Following medical advice, Yokohama is currently hospitalized and undergoing treatment.
Yokohama has performed roles in such shows as Ressha Sentai ToQger, Kamen Rider Fourze, and the live-action adaptations of LDK, Anitomo, Cheer Boys!!, and Inakunare, Gunjō.
Source: NHK via Hachima Kikō