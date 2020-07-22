Netflix Streams The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods Anime on August 6

Anime premiered in October 2019

Netflix revealed on Wednesday that it will begin streaming The Seven Deadly Sins : Imperial Wrath of The Gods ( Nanatsu no Taizai: Kamigami no Gekirin ), the Seven Deadly Sins franchise 's latest television anime series, on August 6.

The anime premiered last October, and ended on March 25.

The anime featured a new main staff, with Studio DEEN producing the anime. ( A-1 Pictures handled the previous series and film.) Susumu Nishizawa ( The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments storyboards) directed the anime, with Rintarou Ikeda ( Love and Lies , Hakyū Hōshin Engi , Love Tyrant scripts) in charge of series composition. Rie Nishino ( Now and Then, Here and There , Wind: A Breath of Heart ) was credited for "animation character setting." Hiroyuki Sawano , Kohta Yamamoto , Takafumi Wada returned from previous anime installments as the composers.

Nanatsu no Taizai: Fundo no Shinpan (The Seven Deadly Sins: Anger's Judgment), the franchise 's new television anime series, was slated to premiere in October, but it has been delayed due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The anime's official website and Twitter account will announce a new premiere date when it is decided. The new anime series will air on TV Tokyo 's six affiliate channels and BS- TV Tokyo . The main cast members will return for the new anime.

The franchise 's first 24-episode television anime series aired in 2014 and 2015. Netflix later streamed the series with both English and Japanese audio, and Funimation released the series in two parts on home video. A four-episode television anime special titled The Seven Deadly Sins -Signs of Holy War- then premiered in August 2016. Netflix began streaming the series in February 2017. The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments , the second television anime series, premiered in January 2018, and Netflix began streaming the series in October 2018. The anime film The Seven Deadly Sins the Movie: Prisoners of the Sky opened in Japan in August 2018.

Nakaba Suzuki launched The Seven Deadly Sins manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2012, and ended it on March 25. Kodansha published the manga's 41st and final volume on May 15. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English digitally and in print. Crunchyroll posted new chapters as they appeared in Japan.

Source: Email correspondence