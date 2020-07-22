Revue Starlight Events Postponed Due to Arson Threat

Hannan, Osaka temporarily closes venue of planned July 25 event

The Shōjo☆Kageki Revue Starlight franchise's official website announced on Wednesday that the "Revue of Picnic" ("Ensoku no Revue") events scheduled for July 25 in Hannan, Osaka and July 26 in Chōfu, Tokyo are postponed due to "various circumstances." Refunds will be available. Voice actresses Suzuko Mimori , Momoyo Koyama , and Ayasa Itō were scheduled to attend the Osaka event, while Maho Tomita , Teru Ikuta , Mimori, and Itō were set to appear at the Tokyo event.

The official website for Hannan confirmed on Tuesday that the city received an email threatening an attack on Sarada Hall and harm to event performers and attendees on July 25. The email reportedly threatened an "indiscriminate murder-arson terror" attack at the venue during the "Revue of Picnic" performance. City officials revoked the event license and decided to close all of Sarada Hall on July 25. City officials reported the threat to the facility's management and police, and the authorities are taking added precautions in and around the venue.

Shōjo☆Kageki Revue Starlight Rondo Rondo Rondo , the franchise's compilation film of the television anime, will open in Japan on August 7. The film was slated to open on May 29, but was postponed due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The franchise will also have a separate, brand-new anime film. The staff have not revealed the opening date for that film.

Bushiroad announced the franchise in April 2017 with a stage musical and television anime project. The musical Shōjo☆Kageki Revue Starlight The LIVE , billed as a "2.5 dimension musical and live concert," ran in Tokyo in September 2017. The 12-episode television anime series premiered in July 2018. Sentai Filmworks streamed the series on HIDIVE and released it on Blu-ray Disc. The franchise's new mini anime Shōjo☆Konto All Starlight (Girl Comedy Skit All Starlight) debuted in July 2019.

Sora Goto and Kanata Nakamura launched Shōjo☆Kageki Revue Starlight Overture , the first manga for the franchise, in Kadokawa 's Dengeki G's Comic magazine in January 2018, and ended it in October 2018. The franchise also includes the Butai Shōjo☆Kageki Revue Starlight ―The LIVE― SHOW MUST GO ON and Yonkoma Starlight manga.

Ateam's Revue Starlight Re LIVE smartphone game launched worldwide in April 2019. A third stage musical production was slated for July but delayed due to COVID-19.