Adult Swim's Toonami to Air 'Special Anime Short' on Saturday

Anime short airs on programming block at 12:30 a.m. EDT

The official Facebook account for Adult Swim 's Toonami block revealed on Thursday that it will air a "special anime short" on Saturday at 12:30 a.m. EDT (effectively Sunday). The short will push back Paranoia Agent , the show that is currently in the 12:30 a.m. time slot, by 10 minutes.

Toonami will have the following schedule on that day:

The programming block's Facebook account teased show announcements and sneak peeks, as well as exclusive online and on-air clips.

The Adult Swim Con event's website will have a Toonami Edition of the event, and it will include behind-the-scenes looks at the Blade Runner — Black Lotus and Uzumaki anime. The event runs from Thursday to Saturday.