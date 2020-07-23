News
Adult Swim's Toonami to Air 'Special Anime Short' on Saturday
posted on by Alex Mateo
Anime short airs on programming block at 12:30 a.m. EDT
The official Facebook account for Adult Swim's Toonami block revealed on Thursday that it will air a "special anime short" on Saturday at 12:30 a.m. EDT (effectively Sunday). The short will push back Paranoia Agent, the show that is currently in the 12:30 a.m. time slot, by 10 minutes.
Toonami will have the following schedule on that day:
12:00 a.m. – Dragon Ball Super
12:30 a.m. – "Special Anime Short"
12:40 a.m. – Paranoia Agent
1:15 a.m. – Mob Psycho 100 (Note: The Facebook account's photo lists "Mob Psycho 101")
1:50 a.m. – Black Clover
2:25 a.m. – Ballmastrz
3:00 a.m. – Naruto Shippūden
The programming block's Facebook account teased show announcements and sneak peeks, as well as exclusive online and on-air clips.
The Adult Swim Con event's website will have a Toonami Edition of the event, and it will include behind-the-scenes looks at the Blade Runner — Black Lotus and Uzumaki anime. The event runs from Thursday to Saturday.
Source: Toonami's Facebook page