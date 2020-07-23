Detective Conan: Private Eye in the Distant Sea Manga Ends in August

The September issue of Shogakukan 's Shōnen Sunday S magazine revealed on Wednesday that Yutaka Abe and Jirō Maruden's manga adaptation of Detective Conan: Private Eye in the Distant Sea ( Meitantei Conan: Zekkai no Private Eye ), the 17th Detective Conan anime film, will end in the magazine's next issue on August 25.

Abe and Maruden launched the manga in Shōnen Sunday S on January 24. They previously drew manga adaptations of other films in the franchise , including the 22nd film Detective Conan: Zero the Enforcer .

Detective Conan: Private Eye in the Distant Sea opened in Japan in April 2013. The film's opening weekend was 6.6% higher than the 16th film, Detective Conan: The Eleventh Striker .

The movie is set on a state-of-the art Aegis vessel with the full cooperation of Japan's real-life Ministry of Defense and Maritime Self-Defense Force. The corpse of a Self-Defense Force member has been found — minus the left arm — and a spy has infiltrated the Aegis vessel. The heroine Ran is put in jeopardy, and Conan is forced to stand up against the dangerous Spy "X." Singer and actress Kou Shibasaki ( Ōoku , Battle Royale, Dororo , Sekai no Chūshin de, Ai wo Sakebu ) guest starred in the film as the mysterious Self-Defense Force member Nanami Fujii.