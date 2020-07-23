News
Detective Conan: Private Eye in the Distant Sea Manga Ends in August
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The September issue of Shogakukan's Shōnen Sunday S magazine revealed on Wednesday that Yutaka Abe and Jirō Maruden's manga adaptation of Detective Conan: Private Eye in the Distant Sea (Meitantei Conan: Zekkai no Private Eye), the 17th Detective Conan anime film, will end in the magazine's next issue on August 25.
Abe and Maruden launched the manga in Shōnen Sunday S on January 24. They previously drew manga adaptations of other films in the franchise, including the 22nd film Detective Conan: Zero the Enforcer.
Detective Conan: Private Eye in the Distant Sea opened in Japan in April 2013. The film's opening weekend was 6.6% higher than the 16th film, Detective Conan: The Eleventh Striker.
The movie is set on a state-of-the art Aegis vessel with the full cooperation of Japan's real-life Ministry of Defense and Maritime Self-Defense Force. The corpse of a Self-Defense Force member has been found — minus the left arm — and a spy has infiltrated the Aegis vessel. The heroine Ran is put in jeopardy, and Conan is forced to stand up against the dangerous Spy "X." Singer and actress Kou Shibasaki (Ōoku, Battle Royale, Dororo, Sekai no Chūshin de, Ai wo Sakebu) guest starred in the film as the mysterious Self-Defense Force member Nanami Fujii.
Source: Shōnen Sunday S September issue