Matcha Hazuki Ends Boku ga Boku de Aru Tame ni School Romance Manga

The August issue of Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine published the final chapter of Matcha Hazuki 's To be what I am. ( Boku ga Boku de Aru Tame ni ) manga on Wednesday.

The magazine describes the manga:

Second-year high school student Shun Asakura has been together with Sana Wakatsuki since they were kids, and has had feelings for her for just as long. In fourth grade, Shun's family had to move, but he couldn't tell Sana how he felt before he left town. He's regretted putting a lid on his feelings for seven years since then, until he finally returns to the town where Sana lives. He resolves to tell Sana how he really feels. But there, he meets someone named Ayumu Fujisaki, who greatly resembles him, and what he thought of himself, like an ideal version of him.

Hazuki launched the manga in Gangan Joker in October 2015. Square Enix published the manga's seventh compiled book volume last September.

Hazuki launched her One Week Friends manga in the Gangan Joker magazine in 2012, and ended it in January 2015. Yen Press licensed the manga and released all seven volumes. The manga inspired a television anime series in April 2014. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and Sentai Filmworks released it on home video.