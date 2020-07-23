Nana to Kaoru's Ryuta Amazume Draws New 1-Shot Manga

"Seimitsu Saiten" centers on workaholic woman's adulterous relationship

This year's 15th issue of Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine published a new-one shot manga "Seimitsu Saiten" (Checking Carnal Secrets) by Ryuta Amazume on Wednesday . The story centers on an adulterous relationship that begins when a workaholic married woman named Aoi has a chance encounter with someone while resting in a room.

Amazume ended his Nana to Kaoru manga in Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine in August 2016. He also ended the Ichikyū Kyūpeke series in June 2016.

Nana to Kaoru inspired an OVA and two live-action films. Amazume wrote the spinoff manga series Nana to Kaoru: Black Label that ended in 2014.

Amazume ended the Boku dake Shitteru Ichimiya-san (The Ichimiya-san Only I Know) manga in April 2018.

Amazume launched the Sengyō Furin ~Ochiteiku Shufu to Shufu~ (Housecouple Adultery ~The Fall of the Househusband and Housewife~; seen above right) manga in the Yoru Sunday section of Shogakukan 's Sunday Webry manga website last December.