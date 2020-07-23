Sentai Filmworks Unveils The Pet Girl of Sakurasou Anime's English Dub Cast

Sentai Filmworks announced the English dub cast for The Pet Girl of Sakurasou ( Sakurasō no Pet na Kanojo ) television anime series on Wednesday. The company began streaming an English dub clip.

The cast members are:

The cast also includes: Christina Guidry , Courtland Johnson , Katelyn Barr , Kyle Jones , Matthew Kuns , Patrick Marrero , Shannon Emerick , and Taylor Fono .

John Swasey is the English dub 's director, and Marta Bechtol is writing the ADR scripts, Patrick Marrero is the audio engineer, and Bryan Leach is in charge of the English mix.

Sentai Filmworks will release the anime's English dub on Blu-ray Disc on August 25.

Sakurasō no Pet na Kanojo adapts Hajime Kamoshida 's light novel series of the same name. The school romantic comedy revolves around a high school sophomore named Sorata Kanda who lives in Sakura-sō, the dormitory for problem children at Sorata's school. One day, Mashiro Shiina — a cute girl who happens to be also a cosmopolitan, brilliant artist — moves into Sakurasō.

The 24-episode TV anime series premiered in 2012. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. Sentai Filmworks released the anime on DVD and Blu-ray Disc with English subtitles in North America.

Atsuko Ishizuka directed the anime at J.C. Staff , and Mari Okada was in charge of the series scripts. Pet na Kanojo-tachi, the group formed by the series' lead voice actresses Ai Kayano , Mariko Nakatsu , and Natsumi Takamori , sang the opening theme song "Kimi ga Yume wo Tsuretekita."

Hōki Kusano launched the manga adaptation of the novels in Dengeki G's Magazine in 2011, but he transferred it to the Dengeki G's Comic magazine in April 2014. The manga ended in May 2015.

Source: Sentai Filmworks