Sentai Filmworks Unveils The Pet Girl of Sakurasou Anime's English Dub Cast
posted on by Alex Mateo
Sentai Filmworks announced the English dub cast for The Pet Girl of Sakurasou (Sakurasō no Pet na Kanojo) television anime series on Wednesday. The company began streaming an English dub clip.
The cast members are:
- Greg Ayres as Sorata
- Caitlynn French as Mashiro
- Christina Kelly as Nanami
- Luci Christian as Misaki
- Scott Gibbs as Jin
- Olivia Swasey as Chihiro
- Adam Gibbs as Miyahara
- Natalie Rial as Hikari/Shiho
- Alejandro Saab as Nekosuke
- Avery Smithhart as Mayu
- Blake Shepard as Akasaka
- Blake Weir as Misaki's Father
- Brittney Karbowski as Yuko
- Bryson Baugus as Iori
- Heath Morrow as Kazuki
- Hilary Haag as Kanna
- Kira Vincent-Davis as Fuuka/Yayoi
- Luis Gallindo as Sennin
- Mike Haimoto as Tatebayashi
- Skyler Sinclair as Rita
- Shelley Calene-Black as Ayano/Meat Lady
- Holly Segarra as Maid
- Ian Sinclair as Game President/Male Gym Teacher
- John Swasey as Principal
- Julia Traber as Cham Cham/Momoko
- Mai Le as Hau Hau
- Mike Vance as Meat Man/Sorata's Father
- Nastasia Marquez as Sorata's Mother
- Patricia Duran as Driving Instructor / Koharu
- Rob Mungle as Security Guard
The cast also includes: Christina Guidry, Courtland Johnson, Katelyn Barr, Kyle Jones, Matthew Kuns, Patrick Marrero, Shannon Emerick, and Taylor Fono.
John Swasey is the English dub's director, and Marta Bechtol is writing the ADR scripts, Patrick Marrero is the audio engineer, and Bryan Leach is in charge of the English mix.
Sentai Filmworks will release the anime's English dub on Blu-ray Disc on August 25.
Sakurasō no Pet na Kanojo adapts Hajime Kamoshida's light novel series of the same name. The school romantic comedy revolves around a high school sophomore named Sorata Kanda who lives in Sakura-sō, the dormitory for problem children at Sorata's school. One day, Mashiro Shiina — a cute girl who happens to be also a cosmopolitan, brilliant artist — moves into Sakurasō.
The 24-episode TV anime series premiered in 2012. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. Sentai Filmworks released the anime on DVD and Blu-ray Disc with English subtitles in North America.
Atsuko Ishizuka directed the anime at J.C. Staff, and Mari Okada was in charge of the series scripts. Pet na Kanojo-tachi, the group formed by the series' lead voice actresses Ai Kayano, Mariko Nakatsu, and Natsumi Takamori, sang the opening theme song "Kimi ga Yume wo Tsuretekita."
Hōki Kusano launched the manga adaptation of the novels in Dengeki G's Magazine in 2011, but he transferred it to the Dengeki G's Comic magazine in April 2014. The manga ended in May 2015.
Source: Sentai Filmworks