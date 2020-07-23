Sutopuri Performs, Nayutalien Composes Yo-kai Gakuen TV Anime's 2nd Opening Song

The official website for Yo-kai Gakuen Y: N to no Sōgū (Yo-Kai Academy Y: An Encounter With N), the new Yōkai Watch anime series, announced on Wednesday that internet musical unit Strawberry Prince (Sutopuri) performs the anime's second opening theme song "Daiuchū Rendezvous" (Universe Rendezvous). Vocaloid producer Nayutalien wrote and composed the new song. The new opening theme will premiere in the anime's 29th episode on Friday.

Sutopuri also performed the television anime's first opening theme song "Gingira Ginga," which Nayutalien wrote and composed as well.

The anime series premiered in December 2019 and is airing on Fridays at 6:25 p.m. on TV Tokyo and its affiliates.

The television anime centers on protagonist Jinpei Jiba, who can transform into yo-kai hero Benimaru Kengō. The series is set in the same high school academy setting as Eiga Yōkai Watch Jam: Yo-kai Gakuen Y - Neko wa Hero ni Nareru ka (Yo-kai Watch Jam the Movie: Yo-Kai Academy Y - Can a Cat be a Hero?), the sixth film in the series, and continues the film's story. The series also introduces new characters and items.

Each weekly episode features a different version of the ending theme song "Y Gakuen e Ikō" (Let's Go to Y Academy); the different versions share the same lyrics, but with completely different music every week. The singers of the different versions are R.O.N , 96Neko , Soraru , +α/Alpha-Kyun, and Sutopuri. OLM is animating the series.