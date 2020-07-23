Taro Yokoo, Daisuke Moriyama End Thou Shalt Not Die Manga in August

The August issue of Square Enix 's Big Gangan magazine revealed on Wednesday that Taro Yokoo and Daisuke Moriyama 's Thou Shalt Not Die ( Kimi Shinitamō Koto Nakare ) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on August 25.

The "dark battlefield action" manga is set in Japan, where scientific advancements have led to the development of special powers. The Japanese government establishes a high school for children with these powers, and the government trains them to use their powers for military purposes. Without even knowing the meaning of true combat, the students are thrown into battle. The manga tells the story of their lives and deaths.

Moriyama and Taroo launched the manga in Big Gangan magazine in December 2014. Chinatsu Kurahana ( Uta no Prince-sama ) is credited with designing the uniforms for the manga. Square Enix published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on March 25. Yen Press licensed the manga for digital release in 2017, but has since not released it. The manga inspired a stage play in 2016.

Yokoo is best known as the director of the NieR and Drakengard game series. Drakengard 3 shipped in Japan in December 2013, and in North America and Europe in May 2014. The original NieR game was a spinoff of Drakengard , and it debuted in 2010. The NieR:Automata sequel debuted in 2017. The game series will have a smartphone game titled NieR Re[in]carnation .

Moriyama created the manga Chrono Crusade , and Gonzo adapted the series into a television anime in 2003. Funimation licensed and released the anime in North America. Moriyama's original manga is currently unlicensed in North America after the closure of ADV Manga .