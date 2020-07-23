Uchū Sentai Kyūranger Actor Tetsuji Sakakibara Resumes Work After COVID-19 Infection

Sakakibara was among 59 people at stage play who tested positive for disease

Actor Tetsuji Sakakibara announced on his Instagram account on Tuesday that he has been cleared to work again. The actor had tested positive for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) early last week, and has since been under self-quarantine.

Sakakibara starred in THE JINRO: Ikemen Jinrō Idol wa Dare da!!! stage play with fellow actor Yūsuke Yamamoto, who also tested positive for COVID-19. As of July 15, 17 performers, eight staff members, and 34 audience members of the play had tested positive. The stage play held performances from June 30 to July 5.

Sakakibara played the character Spada/Kajiki Yellow in the Uchū Sentai Kyūranger tokusatsu series in 2017.



Image via Tetsuji Sakakibara's Twitter account

Source: Tetsuji Sakakibara's Instagram account via The Tokusatsu Network, Oricon News