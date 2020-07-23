Usamaru Furuya Ends Amane Gymnasium Doll Manga in August

Manga about ball-jointed dolls coming to life launched in 2017

The September issue of Kodansha 's Morning two magazine revealed on Wednesday that Usamaru Furuya 's Amane Gymnasium manga will end in the magazine's next issue on August 21.

Furuya previously announced in March that the manga's seventh volume will be the final volume. The seventh volume will ship in August.

The manga centers on a doll maker named Amane Miyakata, as well as her seven ball-jointed dolls who are all themed around a gymnasium (used here in the German sense of a prep school, similar to The Heart of Thomas ). One day, the dolls begin to move, and act out the setting laid out for them.

Furuya launched the manga in Morning two magazine in January 2017. Kodansha published the manga's sixth volume on March 23. The manga had a live-action project that began with Furuya and photographer Hirokazu Kobayashi launching a concept art book featuring photographs starring actors Shōhei Hashimoto and Hisanori Satō .

Furuya's other manga works include Teiichi no Kuni , No Longer Human , 51 Ways to Save Her , Genkaku Picasso , and Lychee Light Club . DC Comics ' CMX Manga announced 51 Ways to Save Her , but did not release it before shutting down in 2010. Viz Media released Genkaku Picasso in English, and Vertical released Lychee Light Club and No Longer Human in English.