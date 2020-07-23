Weathering With You Manga Ends in August

Series based on hit film launched in July 2019

The August issue of Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine revealed on Wednesday that Wataru Kubota 's manga adaptation of Makoto Shinkai 's anime film Weathering With You ( Tenki no Ko ) will end in the magazine's next issue in August.

The manga's third and final volume will ship this October.

Vertical licensed the manga, and it will ship the first volume on September 1. The company describes the story:

The summer of freshman year of high school. A boy named Hodaka runs away from his island home and goes to Tokyo, where he spends every day in loneness. Then, in a corner of the bustling city he meets a girl named Hina. But he soon finds out that she possesses a mysterious power.

The manga launched in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine in July 2019. Kodansha released the first compiled book volume last November.