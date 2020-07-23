Yuruyuri Manga Creator Namori Teases New Series

Character silhouettes tease July 31 announcement

The official Twitter account for the Yuruyuri manga posted an image of four character silhouettes on Thursday that states a new series by manga creator Namori will be revealed on July 31.

Namori launched the Yuruyuri manga in 2008, and Ichijinsha shipped the manga's 18th compiled book volume on May 27. JManga and ALC Publishing released part of the original manga digitally in English before JManga shut down in 2013. Naya Minadori is drawing the isekai fantasy spinoff Tensei Shitara Akari dake ga Slime Datta Ken (That Time Only Akari Got Reincarnated as a Slime, a play on Fuse 's That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime light novel series).

The Yuruyuri manga inspired three television anime seasons which Crunchyroll streamed as they aired. The manga also inspired the Yuruyuri Nachu Yachumi! original video anime, which received the two-episode Yuruyuri Nachu Yachumi!+ television anime sequel before the third season debuted in 2015. NIS America licensed and released the first two anime seasons on home video in North America. The manga recently inspired a 10th anniversary original video anime ( OVA ) project last November, as well as the Miniyuri net anime last September.

Namori is also the character designer for the Release the Spyce and ENDRO! original television anime that premiered in October 2018 and January 2019, respectively.