Iwa-Kakeru! -Sports Climbing Girls- TV Anime's Teaser Unveils More Cast & Staff, October Debut

The official website for the Iwa-Kakeru! -Sport Climbing Girls- television anime began streaming a teaser promotional video on Friday. The teaser reveals more cast members, more staff members, and the October premiere for the anime.

The newly announced cast members are:

Mikako Komatsu as Chinari Iwamine, one of the best in the world, nicknamed the "Climbing Spider"

as Chinari Iwamine, one of the best in the world, nicknamed the "Climbing Spider" Sachi Kokuryu as Chigusa Kumagai, an athlete proud of her brawn

Chihiro Ueda as Masumi Fujita, the captain of the Saint Kataruno Girls team, nicknamed the "Black Panther"

Daria Midou as Rina Samura, nicknamed the "Crimson Special Forces Captain" for her aggressive climbing style

Machico as Kurea Ōba, who has an excellent sense of balance thanks to her ballet training

Yukari Tamura as Anne Kurusu, the famed world-class competitor in the climbing world



The previously announced cast members are:

Sumire Uesaka as Konomi Kasahara, a genius at puzzle games who is a novice at sports climbing, but she has an eye for spotting the right moves to make

as Konomi Kasahara, a genius at puzzle games who is a novice at sports climbing, but she has an eye for spotting the right moves to make Yui Ishikawa as Jun Uehara, the first-year "Hanamiya Speedster" who has devoted her life to climbing since she was little

Aina Suzuki as Sayo Yotsuba, the second-year student and team captain known among girls' high school climbing teams as one of the "three climbing princesses"

Miyu Tomita as Nonoaka Sugiura, a second-year student and Sayo's close friend on the team



Tomohiro Matsukawa is serving as assistant director, and Motohiro Taniguchi is the sub-character designer. Yoshihiro Watanabe , Taniguchi, and Kenji Terao are the chief animation directors. Sakurako Mitsuhashi is designing the props, and Yoshi Wakayama is credited with design works.

Maho Takahashi is the art designer, and Tomoyasu Hosoi is the art director. Yukiko Ario is the color key artist. Yūko Kamahara (T.D.F.) is the compositing director of photography, and Kazuhiro Nii is editing. Takatoshi Hamano is directing the sound, and Tsubasa Ito ( The Price of Smiles ) is composing the music. Wit Studio and Studio Massket are collaborating on the production.

As previously announced, Tetsuro Amino ( Broken Blade , Macross 7 , Shiki ) is directing the anime at BLADE , and Touko Machida ( Lucky Star , GA: Geijutsuka Art Design Class ) is in charge of the series scripts. Frontier One's Yoshihiro Watanabe ( Heaven's Lost Property , The Testament of Sister New Devil ) is designing the characters, and Tsubasa Ito is composing the music.

Ryūdai Ishizaka's original Iwa-Kakeru! -Climbing Girls- manga and its follow-up Iwa-Kakeru!! -Try a new climbing- center around girls who compete in sport climbing, particularly climbing artificially constructed walls while making full use of one's mind and body. First-year high school student Konomi Kasahara discovered this sport at Hanamiya Girls' High School after training her mind with puzzle games during junior high school. Her life changed the moment she stumbled across her new school's climbing wall, which led her into the school's climbing team.

Ishizaka launched the first manga on Cygames ' Cycomi website on December 5, 2017, and Shogakukan released the first compiled volume of the second manga digitally on February 28. The Tokyo Olympics will be the first Olympics with sport climbing as an official event.

Sources: Iwa-Kakeru! -Sport Climbing Girls- anime's website, Comic Natalie