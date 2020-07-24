Kamen Rider Franchise Gets New Game for PS4, Switch in Japan, Southeast Asia on October 29

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced on Friday that it is developing a new Kamen Rider game titled Kamen Rider : Memory of Heroez for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The game will launch in Japan and in Southeast Asia with English subtitles on October 29. Bandai Namco Entertainment began streaming a trailer:

English-subtitled

Japanese

The game will feature Kamen Rider Double, Kamen Rider OOO, and Kamen Rider Zero-One as playable characters. The game will have an original story that is also a crossover between the three characters. The "hero chain action" game allows players to chain together form changes and attacks. The game will also get a Premium Sound Edition that includes music from the Kamen Rider series.

Bandai Namco Entertainment released the Kamen Rider: Climax Scramble Zi-O game for Switch in Japan in November 2018. The game received an English-subtitled release in Southeast Asia under the title Kamen Rider Climax Scramble .

