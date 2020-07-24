News
Kamen Rider Franchise Gets New Game for PS4, Switch in Japan, Southeast Asia on October 29
posted on by Alex Mateo
Bandai Namco Entertainment announced on Friday that it is developing a new Kamen Rider game titled Kamen Rider: Memory of Heroez for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The game will launch in Japan and in Southeast Asia with English subtitles on October 29. Bandai Namco Entertainment began streaming a trailer:
The game will feature Kamen Rider Double, Kamen Rider OOO, and Kamen Rider Zero-One as playable characters. The game will have an original story that is also a crossover between the three characters. The "hero chain action" game allows players to chain together form changes and attacks. The game will also get a Premium Sound Edition that includes music from the Kamen Rider series.
Bandai Namco Entertainment released the Kamen Rider: Climax Scramble Zi-O game for Switch in Japan in November 2018. The game received an English-subtitled release in Southeast Asia under the title Kamen Rider Climax Scramble.
Sources: Bandai Namco Entertainment Southeast Asia's YouTube channel, Bandai Namco Entertainment's YouTube channel via Gematsu
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.