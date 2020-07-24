Kamome Shirahama, Haruhisa Nakata, More Creators Draw Kugutsu Senki Manga

The September issue of Kodansha 's Morning two magazine (cover image of magazine pictured at right) revealed on Wednesday that Kamome Shirahama , Haruhisa Nakata , Mari Okazaki , Komatsu Yamamoto, Keito Yoshikawa, and Aki Yamamoto will draw stories for the new Kugutsu Senki manga anthology project. The manga project will launch in the magazine's next issue on August 21.

Kodansha Comics is releasing Shirahama's Witch Hat Atelier manga. The manga launched in Monthly Morning two in July 2016. Kodansha published the manga's seventh compiled volume on May 22. Yen Press also licensed Shirahama's Eniale & Dewiela ( Endevi ) manga. Shirahama launched the manga Enterbrain 's Harta magazine in 2012, and ended it in 2015 with three volumes.

Nakata launched Levius in Shogakukan 's Monthly Ikki magazine in January 2013 but ended the series in September 2014 when the magazine ceased publication. The manga then relaunched in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine under the title Levius/est in March 2015, and the series is ongoing. Shogakukan published three volumes for Levius , and Shueisha published the eighth volume of Levius/est on July 17. The manga inspired an anime series that debuted on Netflix last November. Nakata also provided the original character designs for P.A. Works ' television anime Fairy gone .

Okazaki is best known for her workplace romance Suppli , which ran in Feel Young magazine from 2003 to 2009. Tokyopop published five volumes of the series. The manga was adapted into a television drama in Japan in 2006. Viz Media published Okazaki's Will I Be Single Forever? ( Zutto Dokushin de Iru Tsumori? ) manga in 2018.