Shomin Sample's Takafumi Nanatsuki to End Cake Ōji no Specialité Novels Soon

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Nanatsuki launched series about cake-loving girl, pastry student in 2015

The fifth volume of Takafumi Nanatsuki's Cake Ōji no Specialité novels revealed on Friday that the series' story will continue for "only a little longer."

The novels' story centers on a cake-loving girl named Miu, and a handsome man named Hayato, who is keeping his training to be a pastry chef a secret from the world. The pair strike up a friendship when they meet at a bakery, and begin helping people with their relationship and romantic woes by baking cake.

Nanatsuki launched the novels in October 2015, with illustrations by Ichigo Takano (Orange). Hoshimi SK drew a two-volume manga adaptation of the novels in Square Enix's Gangan Comics Online website.

Nanatsuki previously wrote the Ore ga Ojō-sama Gakkō ni "Shomin Sample" Toshite Rachirareta Ken light novel series. The series debuted in 2011 with Gekka Urū's illustrations, and ran for 11 volumes until 2016. The novels inspired a 12-episode television anime series that premiered in October 2015. Funimation streamed the Shomin Sample television anime with an English dub. The company then released the series on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in January 2017. Risumai also drew a manga adaptation that launched in 2012, and ended in September 2018 with 15 volumes. Seven Seas is releasing the manga in English.

Source: Cake Ōji no Specialité novels' volume 5

