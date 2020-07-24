Shomin Sample's Takafumi Nanatsuki to End Cake Ōji no Specialité Novels Soon

Nanatsuki launched series about cake-loving girl, pastry student in 2015

The fifth volume of Takafumi Nanatsuki 's Cake Ōji no Specialité novels revealed on Friday that the series' story will continue for "only a little longer."

The novels' story centers on a cake-loving girl named Miu, and a handsome man named Hayato, who is keeping his training to be a pastry chef a secret from the world. The pair strike up a friendship when they meet at a bakery, and begin helping people with their relationship and romantic woes by baking cake.

Nanatsuki launched the novels in October 2015, with illustrations by Ichigo Takano ( Orange ). Hoshimi SK drew a two-volume manga adaptation of the novels in Square Enix 's Gangan Comics Online website.

Nanatsuki previously wrote the Ore ga Ojō-sama Gakkō ni "Shomin Sample" Toshite Rachirareta Ken light novel series. The series debuted in 2011 with Gekka Urū 's illustrations, and ran for 11 volumes until 2016. The novels inspired a 12-episode television anime series that premiered in October 2015. Funimation streamed the Shomin Sample television anime with an English dub. The company then released the series on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in January 2017. Risumai also drew a manga adaptation that launched in 2012, and ended in September 2018 with 15 volumes. Seven Seas is releasing the manga in English.

Source: Cake Ōji no Specialité novels' volume 5