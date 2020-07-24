Viz to Publish Ask Iwata: Words of Wisdom from Nintendo's Legendary CEO Book

Viz Media announced on Friday that it will release Ask Iwata: Words of Wisdom From Nintendo 's Legendary CEO, a book featuring a collection of statements and "Iwata Asks" interviews on various games and subjects from former Nintendo president Satoru Iwata . Viz will publish the book physically and digitally on April 13, 2021.

Viz describes the book:

Satoru Iwata was the former Global President and CEO of Nintendo and a gifted programmer who played a key role in the creation of many of the world's best-known games. He led the production of innovative platforms such as the Nintendo DS and the Wii, and laid the groundwork for the development of the wildly successful Pokémon Go game and the Nintendo Switch. Known for his analytical and imaginative mind, but even more for his humility and people-first approach to leadership, Satoru Iwata was beloved by game fans and developers worldwide. In this motivational collection, Satoru Iwata addresses diverse subjects such as locating bottlenecks, how success breeds resistance to change, and why programmers should never say no. Drawn from the "Iwata Asks" series of interviews with key contributors to Nintendo games and hardware, and featuring conversations with renowned Mario franchise creator Shigeru Miyamoto and creator of EarthBound Shigesato Itoi , Ask Iwata offers game fans and business leaders an insight into the leadership, development and design philosophies of one of the most beloved figures in gaming history.

The book's editor Hobonichi published the Iwata-San: Iwata Satoru wa Konna Koto wo Hanashiteita. book in Japan in August 2019.

Iwata was appointed director of Nintendo in 2000, and he took over as representative director and president in 2002. He was also the CEO of Nintendo of America , as of June 2013.

Iwata passed away on July 11, 2015 due to a bile duct growth. He was 55.