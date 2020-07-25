ReedPop Reveals Metaverse Pop Culture Online Event for August 13-16

Event to host panels for anime, games, comics, film, TV, more

ReedPop announced on Thursday on New York Comic Con's official YouTube channel that it will be hosting an online event titled "Metaverse" from August 13-16.

Metaverse's website describes the event:

What is the Metaverse, you ask? It is a virtual realm, the sum of all fandoms, delivered by ReedPop, the organizers of Emerald City Comic Con, MCM Comic Con, and more. You'll encounter one-of-a-kind interactive experiences with your favorite celebs and creators, discover new releases, explore a rich exhibitor marketplace, get access to sweet merchandise, and connect with other fans from across the globe to celebrate all things pop culture.

ReedPop stated panels will "span a variety of geeky interests" including comics, film, TV, anime, cosplay , gaming, and literature. The streaming panels will be free, but those interested can also purchase tickets to "exclusive experiences."

ReedPop's New York Comic Con is currently scheduled for October 8-11, 2020. The event is scheduled to take place at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center . Last year's New York Comic Con was held from October 3-6.