Stand By Me Doraemon 2 CG Film's Trailer Reveals Cast

TOHO posted a trailer and teaser poster for its Stand By Me Doraemon 2 CG anime film on Monday. The trailer reveals the film's cast.

Satoshi Tsumabuki returns as the adult Nobita (both left in image above), while Nobuko Miyamoto voices Nobita's grandmother (both right). Franchise regulars Wasabi Mizuta , Megumi Oohara , Yumi Kakazu , Subaru Kimura , and Tomokazu Seki return as Doraemon, Nobita (child), Shizuka, Gian, and Suneo, respectively.

The film's story will largely be based on the franchise 's 2000 film Doraemon: Obāchan no Omoide ( Doraemon: A Grandmother's Recollections ), but will add original elements, including the love story of Shizuka and Nobita that was also present in the previous Stand By Me Doraemon film. The film was originally slated to open in Japan on August 7 until it was delayed due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Ryūichi Yagi and Takashi Yamazaki return from the first film as directors, with Yamazaki once again penning the script.

The first Stand By Me Doraemon film was the first 3D CG film in the franchise , and it eventually earned 8.38 billion yen (about US$77.16 million) in Japan and over 10 billion yen worldwide (about US$90 million).

A separate 2D anime film for the franchise titled Eiga Doraemon : Nobita no Shin Kyoryū (Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's New Dinosaur) will open in Japan on August 7, after being postponed from its original March 6 opening in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.