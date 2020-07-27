Funimation Adds Hunter x Hunter Anime in U.S., Canada

Funimation announced on Monday that it will begin streaming the 2011 Hunter x Hunter anime in the U.S. and Canada on Friday. The first 75 episodes will be available on the streaming service in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub .

Funimation also announced that it will begin streaming both seasons of both the K-ON! and Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions! anime in the U.K. and Ireland in Japanese with English subtitles and a dub on Friday.

Funimation began streaming all 148 episodes of Hunter x Hunter subbed and dubbed in the U.K. and Ireland on July 17. The HBO Max service began streaming the anime's first 99 episodes on June 23.

The second television anime adaptation of Yoshihiro Togashi 's Hunter × Hunter manga premiered in Japan in 2011 . The final episode premiered in 2014.

Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The series retold the story of Togashi's original manga from the beginning. The story follows Gon Freecs as he strives to become a Hunter in order to find his father and to find the reason why his father abandoned him as a baby to become a Hunter.

Togashi launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The manga inspired two television anime series, two anime films, and several original video anime titles. Shueisha published the manga's 36th compiled book volume in October 2018. Viz Media released the 36th volume in North America in August 2019.

Source: Funimation (link 2)