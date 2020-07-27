Live-Action Kyō Kara Ore wa!! Film Stays at #1 for 2nd Weekend

The live-action film of Hiroyuki Nishimori 's gag comedy manga Kyou Kara Ore Wa!! sold 389,000 tickets and earned 496,395,650 yen (about US$4.71 million) to rank #1 again in its second weekend. The film has now sold a total of 1.61 million tickets, and has earned a cumulative total of 2,071,393,600 yen (about US$19.67 million).

The film sold 605,000 tickets and earned 787,588,600 yen (about US$7.34 million) to rank at #1 in its opening weekend. The film sold 486,000 tickets to earn 630,562,250 yen (about US$5.88 million) on Saturday and Sunday in its opening weekend. Audiences for the film were about 40% men and 60% women, with ages ranging from teenagers to senior citizens. The Eiga.com website projects that the film will earn about 5 billion yen (about US$46.64 million).

The film opened in Japan on July 17.

The film's cast members reprised their roles from the live-action series. Yūichi Fukuda (live-action Gintama , HK/Hentai Kamen , Super Salaryman Mr. Saenai ) returned from the series to direct the film. The film also inspired a television special that premiered on the same day the film opened.

Fukuda directed the 10-episode live action series, which premiered on NTV 's Nichiyō Drama time slot in October 2018. The new series marked the first live-action adaptation for the manga in about 21 years.



The live-action film of Junko 's Kiss Him, Not Me ( Watashi ga Motete Dōsunda ) manga dropped from #5 to #7 in its third weekend. The film earned 16,024,840 yen (about US$152,100) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 157,271,280 yen (about US$1.49 million).

The film earned 51,320,380 yen (about US$479,000) and ranked at #4 in its opening weekend. The film opened in Japan on July 10.

Norihisa Hiranuma (High & Low film series) directed the film, and also co-wrote the script with Nami Kikkawa, Shōhei Fukuda, Kei Watanabe, and Daisuke Kamijō. Girls2 performed the film's theme song "Watashi ga Motete Dōsunda."

Three Studio Ghibli movies once again ranked in the Japanese box office top 10. Studio Ghibli and TOHO launched a campaign to show the studio's movies in 396 theaters in Japan beginning on June 26. Princess Mononoke (35,738,600 yen or US$339,300, and 701,844,950 yen or US$6.66 million cumulative), Spirited Away (34,543,150 yen or US$328,000 for the weekend, and 719,013,450 yen or US$6.82 million cumulative in 2020), and Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (25,752,900 yen or US$244,500 for the weekend, and 596,259,950 yen or US$5.66 million cumulative in 2020) ranked #3 to #5, respectively.

Attack on Titan ~Chronicle~ ( Shingeki no Kyojin : Chronicle ), the compilation film for the first three seasons of the Attack on Titan anime, dropped from #10 off the chart in its secondweekend. The film opened its limited theatrical run on July 17. Funimation will collaborate with Kodansha to screen the film in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland later this year.

Sources: Kōgyō Tsūshin, Eiga.com, comScore via KOFIC