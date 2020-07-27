Saga of Tanya the Evil Manga's '1st Part' Ends in August

The September issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comp Ace magazine revealed on Monday that Chika Tōjō 's manga adaptation of Carlo Zen and Shinobu Shinotsuki 's Saga of Tanya the Evil ( Yōjo Senki ) novel series will end its "first part" in the magazine's next issue in August. The manga's 20th compiled book volume will ship on December 26.

Yen Press licensed both the original light novel and the manga adaptation, and it describes the series:

High above the blood- and mud-soaked trenches, a young girl pits herself against army mages in high stakes aerial duels with bullets, spells, and bayonets. Her name is Tanya Degurechaff and she is the Devil of the Rhine, one of the greatest soldiers the Empire has ever seen! But inside her mind lives a ruthless, calculating ex-salaryman who enjoyed a peaceful life in Japan until he woke up in a war-torn world. Reborn as a destitute orphaned girl with nothing to her name but memories of a previous life, Tanya will do whatever it takes to survive, even if she can find it only behind the barrel of a gun!

Tōjo launched the manga in Monthly Comp Ace in 2016. Kadokawa published the manga's 19th volume on July 21. Yen Press shipped the 10th volume on June 23.

Zen and Shinotsuki launched the novel series in 2013, and the 12th novel shipped on February 20. The television anime adaptation of the novels premiered in January 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and Funimation streamed an English dub . The anime also had a film that opened in Japan in February 2019, with a returning staff and cast. Crunchyroll screened the film in the United States in May 2019, and began streaming it last September.