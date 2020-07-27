Shinepi Ito's Earth Invading Girl Asuka Manga Ends

Manga about alien disguised as high school girl launched in 2018

The September issue of Futabasha 's Monthly Action magazine published the final chapter of Shinpei Ito 's Earth Invading Girl Asuka ( Chikyū Shinryaku Shōjo Asuka ) manga on Monday. Futabasha will publish the manga's third and final volume on September 12.

The manga centers on Asuka Makino, a normal high school girl on the outside, but really an alien in disguise with plans of invasion. However, she has forgotten her original mission in the enjoyment of her fulfilling high school life with friends. When another invading creature with plans to do harm to Earth arrives, she dons the secret identity of the "Flying God of Destruction."

Ito ( Hyper Dolls , Taishō Baseball Girls. ) launched the manga in Monthly Action in September 2018. Futabasha published the second volume on February 12.

Seven Seas Entertainment released Ito's Cutie Honey aGoGo! manga in 2018. Ito wrote and drew the manga with collaboration from Hideaki Anno ( Evangelion ) beginning in 2003 in Kadokawa Shoten 's Tokusatsu Ace magazine. The series is based on Go Nagai 's original 1970's Cutie Honey manga. Tokuma Shoten released the full series in one "complete edition" volume in 2007.