News
Hentai Manga Creator Aki E-Musu Passes Away
posted on by Alex Mateo
Creator of Koi Seyo Otome, Honey Pot Style passed away on June 7
Japanese publisher Wanimagazine and hentai website Fakku announced on Sunday that hentai manga creator Aki E-Musu passed away on June 7.
Wanimagazine published 11 volumes of E-Musu's manga. Fakku released over 40 volumes of E-musu's manga, including Honey Pot Style and Parallel World Eros & Swine. E-Musu was one of the first artists that Fakku officially published.
E-Musu launched the Koi Seyo Otome manga in February 2010.
Warning: The links below are not safe for work.
Sources: Wanimagazine, Fakku's Twitter account via Yaraon!