Aquaplus Song Composer Susumu Mameda Passes Away

Visual novel company AQUAPLUS ' president Naoya Shimokawa announced on his Twitter account on Wednesday that composer Susumu Mameda passed away. Shimokawa's announcement did not specify the date or cause for Mameda's passing. The announcement confirmed for the first time that Mameda also composed music under the pen name Michio Kinugasa, a name frequently credited separately alongside Mameda in many of AQUAPLUS ' games.

Mameda composed songs for many of AQUAPLUS ' major visual novels, including iconic songs in Shizuku , White Album , Utawarerumono , Routes , Comic Party , Tears to Tiara , Tears to Tiara II , To Heart 2 , Utawarerumono : Mask of Deception , and Utawarerumono : Mask of Truth . Many of his songs also made their way as opening, ending, or insert songs in some anime adaptations of AQUAPLUS works, including both ending songs of White Album , the opening and ending songs of Comic Party , the opening song of Utawarerumono , and an insert song in Tears to Tiara . AQUAPLUS ' regular singers Suara , Akari Tsuda , and Rena Uehara frequently sang his songs.

