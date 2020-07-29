Manga Planet Licenses Salary Man Kintaro, Charge!! Men's School, Peacock King More Manga

Manga Planet confirmed on Wednesday that it has licensed five manga from Thirdline for release in August.

Title: Salaryman Kintaro

Creator: Hiroshi Motomiya

Debut date: August 3

Summary: Retired ex-bike gang leader of the "Hasshu" Kintaro Yajima leaves his hometown where he worked as a fisherman until his wife, Akemi, passed away. With his son, Ryouta, they go to Tokyo, where Kintaro would start with his new job: a salaryman. Now, the question is: would Kintaro be able to handle the office work and office politics being a salaryman brings?



Title: Charge!! Men's School

Creator: Akira Miyashita

Debut date: August 4

Summary: Otokojuku is the kind of school that seems like it's up to no good. For most of their students, this is the only place that will take them despite or even because of their violence issues. Headmaster Heihachi Edajima believes that giving young men a military education will provide them with brighter futures, but how much is wishful thinking?



Title: Peacock King

Creator: Makoto Ogino

Debut date: August 5

Summary: When people have problems of a spiritual nature, they know who to go to for help - high up in Mt. Koya, where the Koya Hijiri live, there is a young man named Kujaku, after the Peacock Wisdom King Mahamayuri. With his spiritual skills, chasing back malicious spirits is a piece of cake for fearless Kujaku - but are these daily threats all that life has in store for him?



Title: Silver Fang - The Shooting Star Gin -

Creator: Yoshihiro Takahashi

Debut date: August 6

Summary: In the snowy mountains of Akita, Daisuke and his parents manage a skiing ground. Daisuke grows up with great tales of bear hunter Gohee Takeda and his bear hounds, among them their skirmish with the dangerous Akakabuto, a great bear that's terrorizing the mountains.

On the day, old man Takeda decides to hunt for Akakabuto again with his loyal bear hound, Riki is the day a rare brindle puppy was born. Daisuke names the pup "Gin," and thus begins a pup's journey to being a great bear hound.



Title: Magical☆Taruruto

Creator: Tatsuya Egawa

Debut date: August 7

Summary: If you say the right words, one of Honmaru's dad's old books can summon a magician. His name is Taruruto, and he can grant wishes - but doing good deeds makes him weaker! All that Honmaru wants is to stop being bullied and to get to hang out with his new friend Iyona. Can Taruruto do something about that?



The first chapters of the manga will be available for free in the Manga Planet Library. Subscribers will be able to read subsequent chapters.

Manga Planet launched in November 2019. The service costs US$6.99 per month and allows users unlimited access to English-translated manga. In addition to manga licensed from publishers, the service offers works licensed from independent artists.

Manga Planet is also working with publishers LEED Publishing Co., Ltd. , Bunkasha Publishing Co., Ltd. ; Kaiohsha Publishing Co., Ltd.; San-Ei Corporation Co., Ltd.; Tokuma Shoten Publishing Co., Ltd. ; Shodensha Publishing Co., Ltd.; Home-sha , Starts Publishing Corporation, K.K. HarperCollins Japan , and MugenUp Inc.

Manga Planet started as a joint project between Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. and Fantasista , Inc. in 2012. The companies' goal with Manga Planet is to "[bring] new manga to fans from all over the world and support artists and the industry."

Source: Press release